GOP claims House Judiciary subcommittee postponed hearing because ‘Democrats are so scared’ of MTG testifying

The House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on antitrust, commercial, and administrative law was supposed to hold a hearing Thursday afternoon dealing with bankruptcy, only to postpone hours before it was set to start.

Democrats had planned to have Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as a guest, and Warren was expected to announce legislation with Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., that would allow people to declare bankruptcy to have their student loans canceled. In turn, Republicans wanted to call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., as a witness. Thursday morning, the hearing was postponed.

“@HouseJudiciary Democrats are so scared of @RepMTG testifying that they POSTPONED today’s hearing. Unbelievable,” the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account posted.

“It’s a mere 5 minutes,” Greene tweeted. “Obviously, the Democrats can’t even handle a few minutes with me in a committee room.”

According to Nadler’s office, however, the claim that the hearing was canceled over Greene’s presence is “not true.”

“The same subcommittee that was holding the hearing has an antitrust bill on the floor this afternoon, and our staff can’t be in two places at once,” a Nadler spokesperson said in an email to Fox News. “And there will be a long vote series that would have been the exact same time as the hearing, so it wouldn’t have happened anyways.”

Warren has been a strong proponent of student debt cancelation. The GOP has fiercely opposed the concept, particularly President Biden’s recent decision to cancel out $10,000-$20,000 in debt for millions of Americans.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox Business on Wednesday that this will only lead to higher costs.

“This is one of the most egregious oversteps that’s going to allow colleges to increase their tuition because, hey, the money’s free, and they are not held accountable for the fact that people can’t get a job once they finish college,” Blackburn said.