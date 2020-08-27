GOP chair McDaniel says Trump's 'law and order' message 'resonates with suburban woman like myself'

President Trump‘s campaign message emphasizing law and order “really resonates with suburban women like myself,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday.

McDaniel was responding to a Fox News poll conducted before both parties’ national conventions which showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads among women by 12 points.

Host Sandra Smith asked McDaniel if she thought the testimonials shared by women who work in the Trump administration during the third night of the Republican National Convention would close that gap.

“I do, and I know it personally when I talk to my girlfriends and I talk about the respect I’ve received from President Trump,” McDaniel responded. “I’ve been here almost four years as RNC chair, only the second woman in history, and he tapped me to take on this role.

“That speaks volumes about how much he values women and our voice in this administration and I don’t think those stories get told enough,” she continued.

Among those who spoke Wednesday night was White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who shared her experience working with President Trump, and how he has supported her as a new mother and as an American “with a preexisting condition.”

In an emotional speech, McEnany shared the story of her diagnosis with the BRCAII genetic mutation, which put her chances of getting breast cancer at 84 percent and prompted her to undergo a preventative double mastectomy in 2018.

McEnany said that one of the first calls she received after the surgery was from Ivanka Trump.

“Days later, as I recovered, my phone rang. It was President Trump, calling to check on me,” McEnany said. “I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about me.”

She added: “Though I didn’t personally know the president at the time, I know him well now and I can tell you that this president loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions and supports working moms.”

“I’m not a prop as RNC chair,” McDaniel said on Thursday. “I’m a valued member of this team, as is Kayleigh McEnany, who spoke last night, as is Lara Trump [Eric Trump’s wife] as is [White House counselor] Kellyanne Conway, the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign.

“We know conservative women aren’t given their fair due, but President Trump values women and he put us there because we were the best people for the job, not because we’re women,” she continued.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.