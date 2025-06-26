GOP assemblyman calls out AOC’s suburban roots with yearbook proof after Trump spat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York state lawmaker called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over her upbringing after she referred to herself as a tough “Bronx girl” during an internet spat in which she traded jabs with President Donald Trump.

State Assemblyman Matt Slater, a Republican, called out the progressive firebrand, who represents portions of the Bronx and Queens, and shared an image of her during her freshman year in suburban Yorktown High School, almost an hour north of the Bronx.

“If you’re a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook? Give it up already,” Slater tweeted.

‘I’M JUST A SILLY GIRL’: AOC FIRES BACK AFTER TRUMP CALLS HER ‘STUPID’

Slater’s move came after Ocasio-Cortez got into a social media spat with Trump after she called for his impeachment for ordering strikes over the weekend that targeted Iranian nuclear sites.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the congresswoman, calling her “stupid” and “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress.”

“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all,” Trump added.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007, posted a series of posts on X criticizing Trump.

AOC’S CONSTITUENTS WEIGH IN ON PRESIDENTIAL RUN, RECALL HER STUNNING 2018 POLITICAL UPSET

“Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully,” she said, referring to Trump’s Queens roots and upbringing.

Slater, who also attended Yorktown High School, called out Ocasio-Cortez with his yearbook, showing an image of her.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the offices of Slater and Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez often touts her Bronx roots despite living a good chunk of her life further north. She lived in the Parkchester planned community in the Bronx until she was 5 before moving to Yorktown Heights, a suburb in Westchester County, for better schools, the New York Times previously reported.

“It is nice. Growing up, it was a good town for working people,” she said in reference to Yorktown in a 2018 tweet questioning her Bronx upbringing. “My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity.”