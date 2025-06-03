GOP ad war kicks off in heated battleground state primary: ‘We’ve barely just begun’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The campaign advertising war has already kicked off in the Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary – over a year away from the August 2026 election.

Turning Point PAC announced on Tuesday that they’re launching a $500,000 media buy across platforms in support of Rep. Andy Biggs on “strategic cable, over-the-top, radio, and direct-to-voter placements” targeting Arizona voters. The ads will begin Tuesday and will air for the next 3.5 weeks. The ads will air on Fox News’ local designated market area slots, conservative talk radio and streaming services in addition to targeted digital ads.

“Andy Biggs was the best Senate President Arizona has had in decades and he has been President Trump’s most reliable friend in Congress. He is Trump-endorsed, Charlie Kirk endorsed, and Turning Point Action endorsed,” Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point Action and Turning Point PAC, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“His campaign momentum is already building at an incredible clip and we’ve barely just begun. The media buy combined with Biggs’s impressive earned media exposure shows how enthusiastic the grassroots is to make Andy Biggs the next governor of Arizona,” he added.

TRUMP BACKS REPUBLICAN RIVALS IN ARIZONA GOVERNOR’S RACE AFTER REP. BIGGS ENTERS CONTEST: ‘I HAD A PROBLEM’

The effort’s announcement comes as the group held a rally in support of Biggs over the weekend in the Phoenix area.

“To see a room packed with thousands of Biggs supporters this far out from the primary was truly historic, and it’s proof of the grassroots energy that is already gathering behind his campaign,” TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk said in a statement. The organization is headquartered in Arizona.

“There isn’t a world in which voters will not be aware of Andy Biggs being on the ballot, and the more who find out, the more his double-digit lead over all other competitors will grow. Andy Biggs is ready to bring a President Trump and Ron DeSantis level of leadership and competency to governing Arizona, and Turning Point is proud to get behind his campaign,” Kirk continued.

CONSERVATIVE GROUP DEBUTS MAJOR AD BUY IN KEY SENATORS’ STATES AS ‘SOFT APPEAL’ FOR HEGSETH, GABBARD, PATEL

In the primary, Biggs is running against Karrin Taylor Robson, a businesswoman and former Arizona Board of Regents member who sought the nomination in 2022 but lost to Kari Lake. A Taylor Robson ally said that she has been spending that amount of money weekly “talking to voters across all platforms.” Her campaign recently touted a “multi-million dollar” ad buy with a commercial touting Trump’s endorsement in April.

“I’m proud and honored that President Trump has reaffirmed his endorsement of our campaign,” Taylor Robson said in a statement at the time. “It’s time that we take our message of America and Arizona First leadership to voters across Arizona. Katie Hobbs has been a disaster and has tried to stand in President Trump’s way. As Governor, I will work with President Trump to build a stronger border, a stronger economy, and a stronger and safer Arizona.”

The Taylor Robson ally added that Turning Point’s decision to spend on advertisements this early affirms that it’s a competitive primary race.

REP. ANDY BIGGS EYES RUN FOR ARIZONA GOVERNOR, SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS ‘WHAT THE STATE NEEDS TO THRIVE’

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he is backing both Biggs and Taylor Robson for governor, as whoever wins the primary will go up against Gov. Katie Hobbs in what’s expected to be a highly competitive general election.

“I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so,” Trump said in a Truth Social post in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president added.

The advertising push this early is a testament to the Grand Canyon State’s competitiveness, as it was one of the most widely watched swing states in November, which Trump ended up sweeping. Cook Political Report currently ranks the governor’s race as a toss-up.