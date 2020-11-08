Giuliani says Trump won't concede amid legal challenges

President Trump wouldn’t concede the election at this point and the race is “far from over,” Rudy Guiliani said Saturday at a news conference in Philadelphia.

“Obviously he’s not going to concede when at least 600,000 ballots are in question,” Giuliani claimed, shortly after the presidential race had been called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Giuliani has not yet produced any concrete evidence for his fraud claims.

Trump’s team has brought legal challenges in several states he would need to retake the election from Biden — and although he’s had some wins, none has changed the vote count.

GRAHAM SAYS JUDICIARY COMMITTEE WILL PROBE ‘ALL CREDIBLE ALLEGATIONS OF VOTING IRREGULARITIES

Legal experts say none of the lawsuits filed so far are likely to overturn the election results.

Since Trump’s lead began to slip in several battleground states as more Biden-favorable mail-in ballots were counted, the president has claimed that the election was being “stolen” from him and has alleged massive fraud.

Giuliani claimed Republican poll watchers were not allowed to stand close enough to see if the ballots were legitimate or not. Both Republican and Democratic poll watchers were allowed to stand the same distance from vote counters.

“They could be from Mars as far as we’re concerned,” he said of Philadelphia mail ballots. “Or they could be from the Democratic National Committee. Joe Biden could have voted 50 times, as far as we know.”

He also alleged the same type of mail-in ballot fraud occurred in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, all states where Biden has been declared the winner.

“What it says to me is this is a concerted effort of the Democrat Party,” he claimed.

TRUMP WOULD COMMIT TO PEACFUL TRANSFER OF POWER, KEEPS REFUTING RESULTS ON TWITTER

He said the election would be decided by the people and he wouldn’t let Democrats “steal” it.

In a Saturday evening tweet, Trump wrote, “THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter as “disputed.”

After Biden was declared the winner, Trump said in a statement, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

Giuliani said they would bring a second lawsuit in Pennsylvania, “and then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit and we’re going to take a very good look at whether we bring this nationally. … Quite possibly, we’ll do a national lawsuit and really expose the corruption of the Democrat Party.”

Giuliani said he had never seen a candidate ahead by hundreds of thousands of votes only to watch their lead quickly slip away. In Pennsylvania, in-person Election Day votes, which highly favored Trump, were counted first, then mail ballots, which heavily leaned for Biden, were counted second, cutting into and ultimately overtaking the president’s lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But sources close to President Trump told Fox News he plans to graciously concede and commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the campaign’s legal challenges fail to open up a path for a second term.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.