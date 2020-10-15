Giuliani: Hunter Biden emails prove family 'has been selling Joe's office to the highest bidder'

Emails found on a laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden prove that “for 30 years, the Biden family has been selling Joe’s office to the highest bidder,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told “The Story” Thursday.

“My argument is this is a racketeering case that went on for 30 years,” Giuliani told host Martha MacCallum.

Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, has come into possession of a hard drive containing the messages, which formed the centerpiece of the New York Post’s report Wednesday that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, to an executive at Burisma Holdings — the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board. Joe Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter’s overseas business interests with him.

The former mayor, now President Trump’s personal attorney, told MacCallum that both he and the Post separately may only have gotten through one-third of the information stored on the hard drive.

Giuliani also discussed Hunter Biden’s reported shared ownership of a private equity fund that received a $1.5 billion “commitment” from the Bank of China.

The fund, he said, was owned by Hunter Biden, ketchup company scion Christopher Heinz –stepson of ex-Secretary of State John Kerry — as well as a family member of deceased mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger. He identified the fund as “Bohai Harvest”.

“Joe Biden, while vice president, was negotiating with China — and I might say getting his head kicked [and] losing on every point in China,” Giuliani explained. “[Meanwhile,] his son, the secretary of state’s stepson, and the nephew to one of the biggest organized criminals in America got a $1.5 billion commitment to their totally useless private equity fund.

“That was at a time when — the emails and the pictures will demonstrate — Hunter Biden was seriously suffering from drug addiction,” added Giuliani, who went on to say that the Chinese government is also likely in possession of the same sensitive material.

Giuliani claimed the deal was achieved when both Bidens traveled on Air Force Two to negotiate with Beijing about reducing their footprint on islands whose possession was part of a dispute with Japan.

“Joe came back with nice, good words about China,” he said. “He’s the one who said China is not a threat, China is not a competitor. He’s the only man in the world who would say that. Was that influenced by the fact that the son, who was a serious drug addict, got $1.5 billion in commitments from China?”

Giuliani and MacCallum later discussed one of the published emails, which shows a reference to leaving 10 percent of an investment “held by H. for the big guy.”

The mayor claimed the “Big Guy” is undoubtedly Joe Biden.

Giuliani also said that he doesn’t celebrate referring to Hunter Biden’s past dealings with illegal drugs, but noted that the left has so often claimed the Trump family could be subject to blackmail that the subject cannot be avoided.

“I hate bringing up the fact that he’s a drug addict because I feel sorry for him as a drug addict,” he said. “But there is something really important about that … it’s a national security risk.”