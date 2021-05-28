Giuliani case: Judge approves appointment of 'special master' to review evidence

A federal judge on Friday morning granted the government’s request for the appointment of a so-called “special master” to review evidence investigators seized from Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office last month.

After serving search warrants for electronics belonging to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors had requested the “special master” in order to ensure the “perception of fairness” over what prosecutors called “potentially privileged materials.”

GIULIANI TELLS FOX NEWS THE FEDS ARE TRYING TO ‘FRAME’ HIM

“The special master will expeditiously conduct a filter review of the April 2021 warrant materials for potentially privileged documents, and that review can be informed by Giuliani’s and Toensing’s parallel review of the same materials. The Government’s investigative team will thereafter conduct a responsiveness review of the released materials,” judge J. Paul Oetken of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote, adding that parties would have to submit proposed candidates by June 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The search for Giuliani’s devices on April 28 had been conducted as part of a probe into Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.