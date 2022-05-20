Ginni Thomas story being used to ‘attack the Justice’ after leaked draft opinion, close family friend says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A close family friend of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas criticized a story published Friday by the Washington Post reporting that the wife of the justice asked Arizona lawmakers to “take action” in ensuring “a clean slate of electors is chosen.”

Ginni Thomas used a pre-written form from an online platform used to send messages to elected officials, according to the report.

“Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state’s Electors,” the pre-filled email states, according to the report. “… [P]lease take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.”

The email was reportedly sent by Ginni Thomas to Republican Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell Bowers and Republican Arizona State Representative Shawnna Bolick.

A source Close to the Thomas family blasted the report as “pathetic.”

“With all that’s going on in the world, it’s pathetic that the Post and others are focused on this non-story. Ginni signed a pre-written form letter, like thousands of others,” the source said.

The source also alleged that the “corporate press” is using Ginni Thomas as a way to attack Clarence Thomas after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, showing that Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned.

“But the corporate press hates Justice Thomas, especially after the leak of the draft Dobbs opinion, and is trashing his wife to attack the Justice,” the source added.

Another email was reportedly sent to the two individuals on Dec. 13 by Thomas and came from the same online platform, sent one day before electoral college members submitted their vote.

“Before you choose your state’s Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead,” the email said, according to the Washington Post.

Ginni Thomas has been the subject of intense criticism since it was reported that she sent text messages to the then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after the election and encouraged him to work to keep then-President Trump in office.