Gingrich: Senators who vote to convict Trump take part in 'profound attack on the American system'

Lawmakers who vote to convict former President Donald Trump of incitement of insurrection and bar him from holding office again would be engaged in a “profound attack on the American system,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told “Hannity” Monday night.

“The idea that a bunch of politicians in D.C. think that they have the power to say to 75 million Americans ‘We will decide whether or not you get to vote for this guy again’ — that is such a profound attack on the entire American system,” Gingrich told host Sean Hannity.

“The level of corruption and ego that that suggests, for everybody that votes yes is astonishing. Instead of talking about President Trump, talk about Citizen Trump. He’s a citizen.”

Gingrich insisted that Congress does not have the power to hold a trial-like forum against a private citizen in an effort to “limit their opportunities.”

GRAHAM ADVISES SENATE TO ‘PULL BACK’ ON IMPEACHMENT TO PREVENT ‘DESTRUCTION OF THE PRESIDENCY’

“This is one of the most profound attacks we’ve seen on the American system,” he said. “The oligarchs, the Big Tech companies, the propaganda media, all of them are on the same team. They’re all in favor of crushing the American people’s right to pick the leaders that they want and instead impose the leaders that the elites want. I think it’s an amazing moment.”

Gingrich added that the trial itself is corrupt because the presiding officer, Senate President Pro Tempore Pat Leahy, D-Vt., has previously made overtures in support of voting to impeach Trump.

“How can you have a judge who has already announced that he wants conviction?” he asked. “This is like an old western. No resemblance to a real trial. It’s a mock trial and pathetic.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Speaker added that Trump’s attorneys should subpoena Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and question them about their use of inflammatory rhetoric.

“They can find 20 or 30 Democrats,” he said, “and they should list all of them and say, ‘These are our first defense witnesses and we want the Senate to subpoena every one of these and demand that they come and testify.'”