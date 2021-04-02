Gingrich: Biden lied about Georgia election law and he owes the people an apology

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined “America’s Newsroom” on Friday to discuss the H.R. 1 federal election reform bill, accusing President Biden of “flatly false” statements about a new Georgia voting law. The Washington Post Fact Checker knocked Biden this week for falsely claiming the law “ends voting hours early,” giving him its harshest rating of Four Pinocchios for spreading the misinformation.

WARNOCK DECLINES TO OPPOSE GEORGIA BOYCOTTS OVER NEW ELECTION LAW

Newt Gingrich: Well, first of all, H.R. 1 is the Corrupt Politicians Act. It eliminates all of the barriers that protect us and allow honest citizens to count honest votes. Second, almost everything said about the Georgia law is a lie, just plain a lie. When President Biden reading off, I assume his staff notes said that you couldn’t get water standing in line. That’s flat, plain untrue.

You can, in fact it specifically authorizes the voting officials to provide water for people standing in line if it’s hot. When they say it reduces the number of hours you can vote, that’s just plain a lie. It actually increases the number of hours you can vote. But here’s the deal, Coca-Cola is not going to say a word about all the things that the Chinese totalitarian government does. They’re not going to have any courage at all about standing up to China because it costs them too much.

…

It’s disgraceful how many large American corporations will beat up on conservatives and then stand silently by while the Chinese communists kill people, kill leaders, run concentration camps and have totalitarian control of the society. It tells you how corrupted so many of these large corporations have become. And it’s what they’re doing, frankly, is I think is they’re eroding any authority they have with the public because the public is going to look at the head of Coca-Cola and say, I got it, you’re in the tank for the left and you want to put out whatever your staff writes.

…

And I think and people learn what’s in H.R. 1, they’re going to be so angry and that being totally misled and I think President Biden’s credibility is in tatters. He reads these things that his staff writes, he has no idea whether or not they’re true, and in the case of the Georgia bill, the things that President Biden said are flatly false. And he owes the people of Georgia an apology for having lied about what’s going on in Georgia.

