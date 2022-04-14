Gina McCarthy, White House climate adviser, planning to step down: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is reportedly planning to step down from her post.

Two sources familiar with the situation have confirmed McCarthy’s intention to move on amid Biden’s ambitious but floundering climate agenda, according to Reuters. McCarthy reportedly had only planned to be in the post for about a year.

McCarthy has reportedly already postponed her departure, with one source telling Reuters that she plans to leave as soon as next month.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel told Fox News that the administration has no personnel announcements to make, but noted that “Gina and her entire team continue to be laser focused on delivering on President Biden’s clean energy agenda.”

McCarthy, who is from Massachusetts, led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before Biden chose her to lead domestic climate policy.

Biden has emphasized that addressing the climate crisis is a focal point for his administration, though his climate agenda has been snarled by opposition from moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The president has rescinded some of former President Donald Trump’s actions, including his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.