Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand told Fox News Digital that she would “do better” in the future after a restaurant owner in New York City posted a video of her “blowing past [the] manager” and ignoring signs requiring masks.

“We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of Omicron and that means following state and local guidance,” Gillibrand told Fox News Digital. “That includes me and I will do better going forward.”

The complaint came from Innovo Kitchen, whose owner vented frustration via the restaurant’s Instagram.

“The problem with NY politics in a nut shell. My Senator blowing past my manager before she can even ask her to put a mask on. Walking right past a really big sign that says ‘masks required to enter,'” the owner wrote.

“The masks are a mandate from the Governor. As good citizens, agree or not, we must follow our leaders. Her guest is graciously wearing one. I guess Senator Gillibrand thinks that the Governor is wrong or she is special and above the rules,” the post continued.

Gillibrand is a vocal proponent of getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 as the omicron variant rages.

“Protect yourself and help ease the strain on hospitals and health care workers. Get vaccinated and boosted,” the senator said in a Twitter post this week.