‘Get her in here’: Joe Rogan reveals Harris team wanted ‘restrictions’ on potential interview

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan revealed more details about how his attempt to interview Vice President Kamala Harris before the election never materialized.

“There were a few restrictions of things they didn’t want to talk about, but I said, ‘I don’t give a f—, get her in here.’ Like, whatever you want to talk about,” Rogan said on a Friday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The comments come after Rogan made waves by endorsing President-elect Donald Trump the day before the election, a rare nod to a political candidate by a podcast host who has earned a legion of loyal followers.

Rogan’s endorsement of Trump after he appeared for an interview on the podcast in late October, talking to Rogan for nearly three hours. Rogan would later go on to interview billionaire Elon Musk, who became a key Trump ally down the stretch run of the campaign.

However, similar attempts to get Harris on his show did not bear fruit for the podcast star, who revealed Friday that he would have talked about anything in an attempt to get to know the Democratic presidential candidate.

“I bet there’s a person in there. I bet I can get to that person,” Rogan said. “I would love to talk to her about all kinds of s—.”

Rogan had previously revealed that there was hope of a last minute chance to sit down with Harris before Election Day, but those plans were scrapped when her team asked Rogan to travel to her for only a one-hour interview.

“Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan said one week before the election. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin.”

“My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen,” Rogan added.

Rogan also revealed he was asked by Harris’ team if the show would be edited, something Rogan said he would not do.

“They want to know if I edit. I was like, there’s not going to be any editing, there’s no editing. We’re not going to edit,” Rogan said.

Rogan, who boasts 14.5 million followers on Spotify and 17.6 million followers on YouTube, said that at the end of the day, he was just hoping for a conversation with Harris, arguing you can find out a lot about a person over the course of a few hours.

“I just wanted to talk. I feel like you give someone a couple of hours and you start talking about anything, I’m going to see the pattern of the way you think, I’m going to see the way you process ideas, I’m going to see whether or not you’re calculated or whether you’re just free,” Rogan said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.