Geraldo Rivera: Trump 'senses' that unexpected minority support could fuel victory over Biden

President Trump could ride a wave of new and unique Republican voters to victory in the 2020 presidential race, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Friday.

“I don’t think that it is possible for the Democrats to build a big margin in Florida anymore. Florida is very much in play. My sense is that as in here in Ohio and in Florida, I think the president has turned the corner, to use his expression. I think that he’s got the momentum,” Rivera told “Fox & Friends.”

Rivera said that Biden’s campaign rallies have “weird optics” given the limited crowds amid coronavirus guidelines.

“Biden’s tentative forays out into the public–I understand that he wants to be very sanitary and very prudent in terms of his health and the health of the people there, but, the optics of that are so weird where people are spread out. [They] are in 200 cars, spread around a big parking lot and they are honking their horns. It sounds more like a traffic jam than anything else.”

Rivera reacted to rapper Lil Wayne posting on Twitter about his meeting with President Trump.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., tweeted a photo of himself standing next to Trump.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne said. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Trump’s proposed “Platinum Plan” includes creating 3 million jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website.

Another artist, Ice Cube, is also working with Trump on his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans. He told “Fox News Sunday” that he is “not playing politics with this.”

Rivera said Trump “senses that if he can some of this minority vote behind him, as he apparently is doing, then he can ride that wave.

“If the president can. as apparently he is doing. make significant inroads among Hispanics in Florida, 17% of the vote, 13% nationally, the largest group of minority voters in the country, then I think that all goes well for the president,” Rivera said. “And then you’ve got 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, earlier you had Kanye … while saying about this president he can make us rich … he can change our economic destinies, you know, putting out that message of optimism and enthusiasm in contrast to Biden’s prudence and scolding, you may see some historic shifts come Tuesday.”