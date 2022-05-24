Georgia voters condemn Stacey Abrams ‘worst state’ comments, share top priorities ahead of primary election

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Stacey Abrams comments that Georgia is the “worst state in the country to live” did not sit well with voters who spoke with Fox News ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

“Why does she think it’s the worst? Because she didn’t win the last election, I guess,” Larry, from Lawrenceville, said.

Abrams, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor of the Peach State, lost a close race to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018.

Chandra said Abram’s comments were “absolute nonsense.”

During a speech at the Gwinnett County Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala, Abrams said, “I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other.”

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” she said, according to tape published by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Abrams acknowledged such a statement would be “politicized” and further explained that mental health and incarceration rates in her state could be improved significantly.

Brittany, who recently moved to Atlanta from Chicago, also disagreed with Abrams’ assessment.

“I like that it’s a lot of Black people supporting Black people,” Brittany said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the worst place to live in.”

She said Chicago “is a lot more expensive and a lot more dangerous to live in.”

“Do you care about safety and your kids or do you care about stuff that’s not none of your business?” Brittany added.

Nancy, from Lawrenceville, said the economy is her top priority heading into the polls Tuesday.

Larry told Fox News: “Immigration’s one of the big ones. Price of gas is a really big one.”

Bob from Gainesville, Georgia, said “competence” is important to him.

“I’m a Trump guy, but I’m not going to vote for [former Sen. David] Perdue because I don’t think he’s as competent as Kemp,” Bob said. “I think Kemp has proven that he’s more competent as far as business goes, especially here in Georgia.”

“Everything stems from having good business. You get more jobs, you get better schools, you get a better tax base,” Bob continued. “I think the guy’s doing a great job, and I’m going to vote for him for sure.”

Kemp holds a 22-point lead against Perdue, who was endorsed by former President Trump, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average.

“At the end of the day, we’re looking for candidates that support our pro-life values, our values of having a good economy that everybody–that young people can thrive under,” Chandra said.

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.