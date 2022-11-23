Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting Saturday in US Senate runoff election

The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing early voting this Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff election.

The state and some Republican groups previously objected to having early voting this weekend, citing a provision in state law preventing in-person early voting on a Saturday if it preceded a holiday.

Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker is set to take place on Dec. 6.

The state high court issued a one-sentence order ruling to allow the early voting without comment.

The Warnock campaign has argued that provision did not apply to statewide runoff elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.