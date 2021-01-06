Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones announces he's joining Republican Party

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones announced Wednesday that he will be joining the Republican Party.

Jones, a former Democrat representing the 91st District in Lithonia, Ga., said in a post on Twitter: “Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight.”

Jones caused a stir last year when he decided to resign from his position in the state’s House of Representatives and commit to campaigning on behalf of President Trump, even speaking at the Republican Nationals Convention in August. He later flip-flopped on his decision to step down, saying he would not kowtow to Democrats, but said he was not interested in changing parties.

Jones did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on what swayed him to change his mind.

He has repeatedly accused Democrats and their supporters of being “thugs,” calling them a “left-wing mob.” Jones has also blamed criticism from his party for supporting Trump on the fact that he is African American.

Meanwhile, Georgia Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock made history Tuesday night after becoming the first Black senator in his state.

Jones’ party swap comes on the same day Congress is slated to hold what is sure to be a contentious joint session to certify the results of the presidential election, which Trump and his supporters have maintained was rigged despite no evidence to support his claims. Several Republican members of Congress have pledged to vote against certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden.