Georgia Senate runoff: RNC to send hundreds of GOP officials to support Herschel Walker in Peach State

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee is sending hundreds of party officials and staffers to Georgia Monday as the runoff between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker gets underway, Fox News has learned.

By close of business Monday, the RNC will have more than 300 staff members on the ground in the Peach State, and another 100 GOP staffers will travel to Georgia by Friday.

An RNC official told Fox News that the additional staff builds on the party’s data-driven ground game, which they operated throughout the midterm election cycle. The official told Fox News that paid staff alone represents a multi-million dollar investment.

“Republicans from across the ecosystem are united in our support for Herschel Walker and his runoff election,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. “Our staff and volunteer network, along with our paid voter contact and Election Integrity program, will only continue to grow in the coming weeks to deliver a historic win for Georgia Republicans.”

FIRST ON FOX: WALKER HAULS IN $3.3 MILLION ON RUNOFF’S FIRST DAY

The 2022 Georgia Victory Committee was formed by the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Georgia GOP and Walker’s campaign.

Walker finished roughly 35,000 votes behind Warnock out of nearly 4 million votes cast in the Senate election in the battleground state of Georgia.