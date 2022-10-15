Georgia Senate debate: Warnock declines to say if Biden should run in 2024

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock from Georgia refused to answer whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

“I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politicians should run for what in 2024,” Warnock said, when asked during a Friday debate whether he would support a reelection bid from the president.

When pushed further for a simple “yes” or “no,” Warnock doubled-down and expressed exasperation at the question about Biden.

“Maybe this is difficult for people to understand, because that’s how politicians think. I think part of the problem with our politics right now is that it has become too much about the politicians,” he continued.

He added, “You’re asking me about who’s going to run in ’24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days — Monday.”

Warnock, a first-term Democrat, and his Republican challenger, Walker, faced off Friday night in Savannah in their only debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The two clashed over abortion and inflation, two issues that have been central in midterm races across the country.

Former President Barack Obama is traveling to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this month to stump for Democratic candidates weeks before the midterm elections.

In a release, Georgia Democrats said Obama would encourage residents to cast their ballots during the final week of early in-person voting in the Peach State.

On Oct. 28, the former president will be in Atlanta to support Warnock as he faces off against former professional football star Herschel Walker.

Biden has yet to campaign with Abrams or Warnock.