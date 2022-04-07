FOX Politics 

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a test on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet.

Warnock said that he has received his COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, and plans to isolate while he is sick.

Late this afternoon after a routine test, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate,” Warnock said. “If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, talks to a reporter as he leaves the Capitol at the conclusion of the second day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.