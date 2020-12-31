Georgia Sen. David Perdue to quarantine with crucial runoff vote just days away

Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue will quarantine after learning he was in contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign announced Thursday.

Perdue, 71, learned of his potential exposure on Thursday morning, according to campaign officials. The quarantine will force Perdue to step back from the campaign trail with just days until Georgia’s crucial runoff vote.

“Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine,” the Perdue campaign said in a statement. “The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available.”

Perdue is locked in a tough race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. It’s unclear how long the Georgia Republican will remain in quarantine. Perdue appeared at a campaign event as recently as Wednesday and was scheduled to attend an early vote concert with fellow Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Thursday afternoon.

President Trump is set to hold a rally on behalf of Loeffler and Perdue Monday.

The outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff races will determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress. The vote is slated for Tuesday.