Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger expects 'very similar' results after third vote recount

Georgia is recounting their votes for the third time since the presidential election, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that he expects to see “very similar” results.

“When we did the first audit, we found mistakes in three counties and that added over 1,000 votes for President Trump …” Raffensperger told host Neil Cavuto. “That has all been accounted for, and so I think this one will be very close to what we just have now. I don’t see much difference whatsoever.”

The Republican has been feeling the pressure from both sides of the political aisle over his handling of the election.

Raffensperger responded by telling Cavuto some people “just can’t handle” the fact that President Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to lose Georgia.

“We told the [Trump] campaign if they find instances of voter fraud, we will check it out,” he said. “We have not seen widespread, systemic voter fraud that would overturn the results of the people.”

Trump himself has criticized Raffensperger’s oversight of the election, while Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both up for reelection in the January runoffs, have called for his resignation.

But Raffensperger insisted that at the end of the day, he’s going to follow the law and make honest decisions for the American public.

“We have a process. We have the law. I’m going to follow the law,” he said. “I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life, but that doesn’t mean I would ever want to do something that was not filled with integrity.”

“I’m an engineer and I’m going to make sure we that have a process that works for Georgia,” he added. “I’m not putting my thumb on the scale. The people will decide this election.”