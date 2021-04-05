Georgia Republican teases Biden and Schumer, says voting law should be more restricted like Delaware, NY

A Georgia lawmaker is proposing that his state align its voting laws with New York and Delaware’s more restrictive regulations, an admitted “political stunt” designed to rebuke criticism from President Biden, who has lived in Delaware and served as one of its senators, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

In a Facebook post Monday, Republican state Rep. Wes Cantrell wrote that he would be introducing “The President Joe Biden Jim Crow on Steroids Voting Act” and “The Senator Chuck Schumer ‘Racist Voter Suppression’ Voting Act” – both referring to phrases the Democratic politicians used to bash Georgia’s law.

Cantrell’s post highlighted how New York and Delaware have stricter limits on the number of early voting days, as well as eligibility for who could cast absentee ballots.

“Since President Biden seems to be very concerned about our laws here in Georgia, this bill will make Georgia’s voting laws identical to those of his home state of Delaware,” said Cantrell.

Neither the White House nor Schumer’s office immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Biden had claimed that Georgia’s law blocked people from providing voters with food and water while they stood in line. He also accused the Republican-led state of ending voting at 5 p.m., “when people are just getting off work.”

Georgia’s law actually standardizes what’s considered “normal business hours” to mean 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but still allows counties to extend their voting hours to as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. It also allows poll workers to provide self-service water from an unattended receptacle within 150 feet of the polling place but prohibits people from political organizations from actively distributing food and drink within that distance.

As Cantrell noted, The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for his claim about voting times.

“Congratulations on your 4 Pinocchios from The Washington Post,” read Cantrell’s post.

“And you didn’t just spread misinformation once. You did it again and again. Delaware’s voting laws are draconian when compared to Georgia. Until you bring election reform to your home state of Delaware, it’s probably best that you sit this one out. To use your favorite phrase, ‘C’mon Man!'”

Georgia’s new law provides 17 days of early voting with an additional two Sundays for counties that want them. Meanwhile, Delaware has no early voting days and won’t have them until next year. In New York, early voting takes place for nine days, ending the second day before an election.

And while Georgia is allowing voters to cast absentee ballots without excuses, both New York and Delaware have specific criteria for who can participate, according to Ballotpedia.