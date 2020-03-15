Georgia postpones presidential primaries over coronavirus fears

Election officials in Georgia have postponed the March 24 presidential primaries over fears of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the delay on Saturday after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

State officials will halt early voting, which began on March 2, and push the March 24 primary vote off until May 19, when other state primary elections are scheduled to be held, The Associated Press reported.

Louisiana became the first state to push back its presidential primaries on Friday.

The state postponed the April 4 vote due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The primary — which includes mayoral races and local propositions, as well as the presidential ballot — will instead be held June 20, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced at a news conference in Baton Rouge.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Lee Ross contribute to this report, as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.