Georgia pol 'shaking with rage' after colleague visits state Capitol with symptoms, then tests positive for coronavirus

A Georgia legislator lashed out at a colleague upon learning the state senator spent Monday at the Georgia Capitol after exhibiting flu-like symptoms and being tested for the coronavirus – only for his test to later come back positive, prompting the lieutenant governor and fellow lawmakers to self-quarantine, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“I’m shaking with rage,” state Rep. Scot Turner said in a Wednesday night Facebook post. “We were told if we had symptoms to refrain from going to the Capitol on Monday. Senator Brandon Beach knew he was exhibiting symptoms since MARCH THE 10TH!”

Turner continued: “I have an elderly hospice patient at home. He irresponsibly stayed all day at the Capitol on Monday after being tested on Saturday and exposed all of us. I cannot remember the last time I’ve been this angry.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

CONGRESS MOVES AS ONE TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS AS PANDEMIC HITS HOME, SICKENS FIRST TWO MEMBERS

Turner said in further Facebook posts that he is not experiencing any symptoms and is working from home during a self-quarantine. He will remain self-quarantined until March 30, he said.

Beach said in a statement Wednesday, reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, that his initial diagnosis was something other than coronavirus and that he had been feeling significantly better on Monday when he spent his day in the Georgia Capitol building. He said he is still dealing with symptoms from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, however. Both he and Turner are Republicans.

ENERGY DEPARTMENT BUYING MILLIONS OF BARRELS OF OIL TO FILL STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE

“For now, I’m at home. I continue to suffer from a fever and cough, but I’m following doctor’s orders, including the admonition to stay away from the hospital unless it becomes difficult to breathe,” the statement reads. “I know I face a difficult two weeks, but I’ll work to keep everyone updated on my progress. With the support of my wife – who is keeping a safe distance and so far doesn’t have symptoms – and my family and friends, I know I’ll get through this and get back to work for my constituents.”

Beach did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News about Turner’s Facebook post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms has ordered that restaurants, bars, gyms and other communal places of gathering like bowling alleys and performance venues shut down by midnight Thursday.

Earlier this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency and closed all public schools until at least March 31.

“Please pray for the patients, their loved ones, medical providers, and all of the people working to address this health emergency,” Kemp said in pubic remarks Monday. “We are in this fight together, and because of that, we will be stronger than ever before.”