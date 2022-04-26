Georgia gubernatorial race: Kemp leads Trump-backed Perdue in AJC poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new poll shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with a substantial lead over former Sen. David Perdue roughly a month before their May 24 Republican primary contest.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, which was administered by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center, showed that 53.3% of likely GOP primary voters in the state planned to vote for Kemp. Just 26.8% picked Perdue.

KEMP, PERDUE CLASH IN HEATED GEORGIA GOP DEBATE

Among the rest of the participants, which were 886 in total, 15.4% were undecided. Of the remainder, most were for Kandiss Taylor, who had 3.6%.

Kemp also fared much better than Perdue when it came to favorability. A total of 70.8% had a favorable view of the incumbent governor, with 20.9% unfavorable, while 56.6% had a favorable view of Perdue and 30.2% said unfavorable.

STACEY ABRAMS TRAILS BRIAN KEMP, DAVID PERDUE FOR GEORGIA GOVERNOR, NEW POLL SHOWS

The poll also addressed other races in the state, including Senate and Georgia secretary of state. For Senate, 65.9% chose Herschel Walker, with the second-highest going to Gary Black with just 6.7%, as 22.9% were undecided. Walker had a favorability rating of 76.8% with just 9.6% saying they had an unfavorable view.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s primary race against Rep. Jodi Hice appears to be much closer. The incumbent had just 28.1% compared to 26.4% for Hice. Participants were also split on Raffensperger, who drew the ire of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. Just 34.3% viewed him favorably, compared to 35.6% unfavorable and 30.1% saying they did not know. For Hice, it was 37.2% favorable, 8.9% unfavorable, and 53.9% said they did not know.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perdue and Hice are both backed by Trump, but while neither appears to be in a comfortable position in their respective races, that does not seem to reflect on Trump himself. According to the poll, 77.4% have a favorable view of the ex-president, with 14.6% unfavorable and 7.9% unsure.