Georgia election board refers case against Warnock, New Georgia Project to state attorney general

Sen. Raphael Warnock and the organization he chaired for three years, the New Georgia Project, could be in hot water after the Georgia State Election Board advanced a case against them based on accusations they didn’t deliver voter registration applications on time in 2019, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The board voted Wednesday to refer the case against the New Georgia Project to the state attorney general’s office to continue the investigation or pursue prosecution, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTORS LAUNCH CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO TRUMP PHONE CALL WITH GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE

The New Georgia Project, which was founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, is accused of delivering 1,268 voter registration applications to Gwinnett County after the 10-day deadline set by state election rules, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has previously called out the New Georgia Project for its practices. Raffensperger is the chairman of the State Election Board but mainly votes as a tiebreaker. The board voted to advance the case 3-0, with its only Democrat, David Worley, recusing himself, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Warnock is identified as a respondent in the case but was misidentified as CEO instead of chairman of the board, a position he resigned in January 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The New Georgia Project is a group that aims to register voters, particularly people of color and younger voters.

The organization has had its share of trouble. The New Georgia Project was hit with liens for failing to pay unemployment taxes in three different quarters in 2018 while Warnock was at its helm.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported the story.

The liens, which had not been canceled as of Dec. 21, totaled more than $7,800 combined. One lien was issued in February 2019 and encompassed the quarters ending on June 30, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018. The other was issued in May 2019 and hit the group for not paying its unemployment taxes in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ inquiries to Warnock and the New Georgia Project were not immediately returned.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.