Georgia early voting hits new record in Senate runoff

Early voting in Georgia’s runoff election is breaking records, with more absentee ballots returned and voted than in any midterm runoff ever.

Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia secretary of state’s chief operating officer, tweeted Friday morning that the count was at 116,362.

“That’s about 8% of turnout so far. And, they can still be returned up to 7 p.m. on election day at the County Elections HQ,” he said.

Sterling also said in a Friday tweet that “I imagine we’ve already eclipsed 2018 voting.”

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS GEORGIA’S RECORD SENATE RUNOFF VOTER TURNOUT ‘LOOKS GOOD FOR ME’

On Thursday night, he said the state had seen 293,795 voters that day, meaning it would “likely break 1.8 million before the Tuesday election.”

“To put that in perspective, the last midterm runoff had less than 1.5 million votes total in the four-week runoff in 2018,” Sterling added.

More than a quarter million voters turned out on Monday for the race.

About 7 million people are listed as active voters in Georgia, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s Georgia Active Voters Report.

Early voting concludes on Friday and election day is set for Dec. 6.

OBAMA TAKES AIM AT WALKER AS HE RALLIES WITH WARNOCK AHEAD OF GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION

The contest, which The Wall Street Journal notes is one of the most expensive in congressional history, could help raise the Democrats’ Senate majority by one, should Warnock best Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The candidates have garnered support from some of their parties’ heaviest hitters.

Former President Obama stumped for Warnock in Atlanta on Thursday – his second trip to the Peach State in just over a month.

President Biden is poised to support Warnock from afar, with appearances in Boston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker, who has campaigned with Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, said earlier this week that he believes the record turnout looks “good” for his bid.

“I think the people that are coming out from what I hear and see, it’s going to be a good thing for us,” he told Fox News.

Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally with Walker ahead Tuesday’s runoff, Republican sources confirmed to Fox News. However, the former president will not travel to the Peach State to hold an in-person rally with Walker.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.