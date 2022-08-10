Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I took my daily COVID test and tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Before my speech yesterday, I tested negative. Today I’m experiencing mild symptoms, and I’m grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted.”

Abrams said she would be spending the next few days at home, and taking meetings using Zoom and her phone.

“I look forward to getting back on the road and meeting folks across Georgia soon,” she said.