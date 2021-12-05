Georgia battle looms as Perdue set to challenge Kemp for governor in Republican face-off

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Perdue, the Trump-backed former senator, plans to announce he’ll challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a Republican primary face-off next year, a source familiar with Perdue’s plans has confirmed to Fox News.

Perdue, who was narrowly defeated by now-Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in last January’s Senate runoffs, was recruited by former President Donald Trump to oust Kemp over his refusal to help the then-president’s efforts last year to overturn the election results in Georgia.

KEMP, FACING POSSIBLE TRUMP-BACKED PRIMARY CHALLENGE AHEAD OF ABRAMS REMATCH, VOWS HE WON’T BE ‘OUTWORKED’

Sources told Politico that Perdue expects to receive further fundraising and endorsement support from Trump ahead of the Georgia Republican primary. He intends to make his announcement Monday via video and file his paperwork at the same time, the report said.

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall slammed the move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Perdue’s only reason for running is to soothe his own bruised ego, because his campaign for U.S Senate failed to inspire voters at the ballot box — twice,” Hall told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The announcement sets up for an epic GOP civil battle in Georgia, where President Biden edged Trump by a razor-thin margin. The winner will face likely 2022 Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018.