Georgia AG slams Biden's visit to Atlanta amid 'troubling' first 100 days

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Thursday called out President Biden’s decision to commemorate his first 100 days in office at a rally in Atlanta.

Carr said the president has embraced federal overreach and harmed Georgia’s economy during his first few months in office.

“One hundred days into a Biden administration, our new president’s style of governance is even more troubling than we could have imagined,” Carr said. “Though he promised unity and bipartisanship, we now see he is a puppet for the far left, and his pandering to his party’s base is causing real-world impacts for Georgians.”

Georgia’s top law enforcement officer specifically pointed to the harm that Georgia’s economy endured after Biden endorsed a boycott by Major League Baseball’s (MLB) All-Star Game earlier this month.

Biden endorsed the MLB’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of the state as a result of mounting critcism of Georgia’s voting legislation.

Critics of Georgia’s voting law have expressed concerns that it will make access to voting for minorities more difficult.

Due to the All-Star Game leaving the state, Georgia’s small businesses lost an estimated $100 million in revenue that was desperately needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carr said that while the president is always welcome to visit Georgia, he hoped that Biden would take the time to visit the employers and workers who were directly impacted and lost business due to “a decision prompted by the misinformation spread by Biden and Stacey Abrams,” the voting rights activist.

He went further, saying Biden “owes them an apology for costing them an estimated $100 million, and he owes us all an apology for so blatantly lying about our election law that even the fawning national media had to correct him.”

Carr also warned that, while Biden is in the state, he should not mistake Georgians’ hospitality with “an unwillingness to stand up for our rights.”

Since Biden took office earlier this year, the Georgia attorney general and his Republican colleagues across the country have taken strong action against instances of federal overreach by the new administration.

Twenty-one states wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over a provision in the coronavirus stimulus package that they argue would make it impossible for states to impose their own tax cuts.

In addition, lawsuits have been filed by a coalition of state attorneys general over Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, the decision to halt deportations of violent criminals, and Biden’s “social cost of carbon” executive order that would eliminate jobs.

Georgia, along with 19 other states, also recently wrote a letter to Biden and congressional leaders asking them to abandon their “court-packing scheme” because it could destroy the independence of the judiciary.

Carr called the totality of Biden’s actions over the last 100 days a “full-scale assault on our nation’s system of checks and balances and the principles of federalism.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.