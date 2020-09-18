George W. Bush honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg as 'smart and humorous trailblazer'

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush honored the legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death Friday night at age 87.

“Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Bush said in a statement. “She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law.”

“Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family,” Bush added.

Ginsburg died at her Washington, D.C., home due to complications from her fight with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Bush’s predecessor, former President Bill Clinton, in 1993. A progressive icon, she was the second woman ever named to the nation’s highest court.

Ginsburg was one of the justices who presided over Bush v. Gore, the case that decided the outcome of the 2000 presidential election. The court voted 5-4 to halt a recount of election ballots, effectively confirming Bush as president. Ginsburg cast one of the dissenting votes.

