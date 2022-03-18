George W. Bush and Bill Clinton visit Ukrainian Church to lay flowers, pay respects

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush visited a Ukrainian church in a show of support as the country enters its fourth week of combating an invasion by Russia.

“America stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and their future,” Bush posted on his Instagram page on Friday along with a video of the two presidents laying flowers at Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Bush said in a statement in late February. “The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time.”

Clinton also released a statement following Russia’s invasion calling on the world to hold Russia accountable.

The former presidents’ visit to the Ukrainian Church comes as the United Nations announced that over 6 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.

More than 12 million people were stranded in areas affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, while over 6.4 million Ukrainians were displaced, but remain in the country, as of Wednesday, the United Nations-run Global Protection Cluster said Friday.

Also on Friday, the U.N.’S High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 2,149 civilian casualties in Ukraine from Feb. 24 through midnight Friday. Of those 2,149 people, 816 were killed and 1,333 were hurt, the office reported.

Officials have said they believe the actual figures are considerably higher.

