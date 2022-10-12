George Soros provides another $1M boost to Stacey Abrams’ candidacy

FIRST ON FOX: Liberal billionaire George Soros dropped another $1 million into Georgia to boost Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial run, campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

Soros’ Democracy PAC II, a federal committee bankrolled by $125 million from the financier, sent the cash to One Georgia Inc. on Sept. 30, according to state filings. One Georgia Inc. is a leadership committee chaired by Abrams and used to aid her candidacy, and it also shares an address and treasurer with her campaign.

Soros’ latest contribution follows the $2.5 million he pushed into the committee between March and June, bringing his support for the group to $3.5 million and putting him among its largest donors.

In addition to Soros’ millions, his daughter Andrea Soros Colombel poured $100,000 into One Georgia in August, the filings show. Soros’ daughter-in-law, Jennifer Allan Soros, also donated $500 to One Georgia in September. Soros and his relatives have added $60,000 directly to Abrams’ campaign this cycle.

Abrams has a history with Soros-related entities dating back at least six years. In 2016, a company owned by Abrams, Sage Works LLC, received $15,000 in consulting payments from the Georgia Safety & Justice PAC, which was funded entirely by $147,000 from Soros, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The Georgia Safety & Justice PAC propelled Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo into office around the time Soros began eyeing progressive prosecutor candidates, which he views as a significant component of overhauling the criminal justice system.

Two years after the payment, Abrams attended a 2018 Atlanta gathering of the Democracy Alliance donor club, a network of wealthy progressives Soros co-founded that helps set the Democratic agenda. While there, Abrams headlined a closed-door speech, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Soros’ Open Society Policy Center later donated $850,000 to the New Georgia Project Action Fund, an Abrams-founded dark money voter registration group, tax forms show. Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock chaired the group at the time of the donation and also appeared at the donor confab alongside Abrams.

One Georgia Inc’s leadership committee has also received sizable donations from several other Democratic megadonors and Hollywood celebrities. Karla Jurvetson, a longtime progressive activist and donor, made a $1 million donation in July, adding to the $2.5 million she had previously donated to One Georgia in June. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donated $2 million last month, and Chicago-based Newsweb Corp. chairman Fred Eychaner doled out $400,000 during the same month.

The director of the modern Star Trek movies, J.J. Abrams, has made two $50,000 donations to One Georgia since May. His wife and the co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions, also donated $50,000. Stacey Abrams has repeatedly made it known that she is a die-hard fan of Star Trek and even made a cameo in the last scene of the season finale of “Star Trek: Discovery” earlier this year.

Fox News Digital previously reported that other major donors included LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who donated $400,000 in June, and Melinda Gates, who donated $200,000 in June.

Smaller but sizable donations came from Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, who each donated $50,000 to the committee in June.

Ed Helms, Leonardo DiCaprio and Chuck Lorre each donated $25,000 to the committee, while Bryan Cranston, Lance Bass and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel each donated $10,000. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson donated a total of $5,500, and Barbra Streisand donated $1,500.

One Georgia Inc. did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

