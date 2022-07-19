George Soros contributes $1 million to Beto O’Rourke’s Texas gubernatorial campaign

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive mega-donor George Soros contributed $1 million to Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke’s staggering fundraising haul last month.

O’Rourke, who’s challenging two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s election, last week announced that he hauled in $27.6 million in fundraising from late February through June, topping Abbott by $2.7 million and shattering the existing record for fundraising in Texas.

O’Rourke’s campaign finance report was posted online on Tuesday and indicates that Soros contributed $1 million — issued on June 23 — to the Democratic gubernatorial nominee’s campaign.

Soros, the Hungarian born American billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has been a prominent contributor to Democratic Party candidates and causes for decades.

The fundraising news came as O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, Texas, who came close to ousting GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate election before unsuccessfully running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Tuesday launched a seven-week and 70-stop barnstorming campaign swing in more than 65 counties across Texas.

Abbott holds a mid to upper single digit lead over O’Rourke in the most recent public opinion polls in the Texas gubernatorial showdown.

Among the first to spot the Soros donation to O’Rourke was Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek.

While O’Rourke topped Abbott in fundraising in the most recent reporting period, Abbott maintained a large campaign cash on hand advantage with $45.7 million, well ahead of O’Rourke’s $23.9 million.