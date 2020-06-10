George Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing on police brutality as 'Defund the Police' efforts gain steam

The brother of George Floyd is scheduled to testify Wednesday at a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality, coming after riots and protests engulfed the country in response to Floyd’s death — and amid a growing push to abolish, reform or defund police departments.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing will see testimony from Philonise Floyd, who is expected to testify about the implications of his brother’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

The hearing seeks “to examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments,” according to the committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a similar hearing on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations” on June 16.

The images of Officer Derek Chauvin — who now faces charges including second-degree murder — kneeling into Floyd’s neck sparked a nationwide outcry and demands for reform. It has also led to similar protests and legislative moves across the globe.

House Democrats on Monday introduced a bill that would enact a number of reforms, including curbing qualified immunity, creating a “National Police Misconduct Registry” and making changes to police training. But it has fallen short of the demands by the “Defund the Police” movement touted by activists and some Democrats.

“Defund the Police” has gained steam across the country, although that phrase has been interpreted differently, ranging from changes in police budgets as proposed in New York City, reforms to policing methods, to the outright abolition of police being pushed by the Minneapolis City Council.

The hearing on Wednesday will also feature Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and Georgetown Law School Professor Paul Butler.

Republican witnesses include Pastor Darrell Scott — who sits on President Trump’s executive transition team and is a senior pastor for the New Spirit Revival Center — and former U.S. Secret Service agent and conservative radio host Dan Bongino, a Fox News contributor. They have also invited Angela Jacobs — the first black woman elected to Lancaster City Council and whose brother was shot and killed during recent protests and riots in Oakland, Calif.

The hearing comes a day after Floyd’s funeral in Houston, and on the same day as the funeral of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn, 77, who was fatally shot June 2 while trying to protect a friend’s business from looters.