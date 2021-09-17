General says it is unlikely ISIS-K members killed in August Kabul drone strike: ‘A tragic mistake’

Head of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie announced Friday that it is unlikely any ISIS-K members were killed in a Kabul drone strike on August 29, which led to the deaths of multiple civilian casualties.

“We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces,” McKenzie said of the airstrike at a briefing.

The drone strike, which was intended to target ISIS-K operatives, resulted in the deaths of an aid worker and up to nine of his family members, including seven children.