Gen. Keith Kellogg rips Biden's reported opposition to Bin Laden raid, calls Bolton 'architect of failure'

A vote for Joe Biden will make the United States less safe, Gen. Keith Kellogg, the national security adviser to the vice president’s office, told “Special Report” Thursday.

Kellogg claimed to host Bret Baier that as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden allowed ISIS to grow “to the size of Great Britain” in the Middle East while the Syrian government developed chemical weapons unchecked.

“Here’s the one that is not really mentioned,” Kellogg added. “This one is pretty important. When one of the most critical decisions made in the Obama Administration was made, to go after the architect of 9/11, Usama bin Laden, after they found him, the individual in the room that recommended that operation not take place was Joe Biden.”

FLASHBACK: BIDEN NOW DENIES HE TOLD OBAMA NOT TO LAUNCH BIN LADEN RAID IN 2011

Biden in January told Fox News he never advised against the raid, though Fox News previously reported that Biden himself stated in 2012 at a Democratic retreat in Maryland that he had told Obama, “Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go — we have to do two more things to see if he’s there.”

“When you look at what we [the Trump administration] have done, we reacted when [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] used nerve gas against its citizens. We reacted. This president eliminated the ISIS caliphate. Killed [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi in an operation called Operation Kayla named after an American woman that he had killed, Kayla Mueller.”

Kellogg also responded to criticisms of Trump by former National Security Adviser John Bolton in his recently published book, “The Room Where It Happened.” At one point, Bolton stated that the president only “believes” in the legislation or missions he sets forth as long as “it takes to get past the day that he’s dealing with it.”

Kellogg called Bolton’s comments absurd, and labeled him an “architect of failure.”