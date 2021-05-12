Gen. Keane: Biden must call out Hamas terror attacks on Israel 'without equivocation'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said on Wednesday that the Biden administration should call out Hamas “without equivocation” for terrorist attacks.

“I think why the leaders are using this to spike the violence inside of Israel is because of the Biden administration,” Keane told “The Faulkner Focus.”

“I believe they suspect that the Biden administration, as with the previous Obama-Biden administration, would be very sympathetic to the Palestinians and would push back on the Israelis,” he added, saying that was a “pattern” with Obama for eight years.

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE KILLS TOP HAMAS COMMANDER AS NETANYAHU VOWS ‘IRON FIST IF NEEDED’

President Biden is facing criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine in the region that saw a Hamas rocket attack take aim at Jerusalem.

Lawmakers from vastly different ends of the political spectrum have taken aim at Biden and his administration over the growing violence in the region, calling out the president on the violence in the region — albeit for different reasons.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., demanded the Biden administration “strongly condemn Hamas,” the Palestinian terror group that launched rockets at Jerusalem as the city was celebrating Jerusalem Day on Monday.

“The Biden Administration should strongly condemn Hamas and other terrorists that are exploiting tensions in Jerusalem to carry out rocket attacks against innocent civilians,” Hagerty tweeted. “The United States should unequivocally support Israel’s right to defend its citizens.”

On the flip side, firebrand Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — who has supported the boycott, divest and sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel — wildly claimed that the US is “enabling” the violence in the region by giving Israel foreign aid and criticized the Biden administration for not declaring Israel is using the aid to “commit human rights violations.”

“U.S. taxpayer dollars should not be used to commit human rights violations. That needs to be said,” Tlaib said Monday on MSNBC. “I have yet to hear anybody from the Biden administration declare that.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the Biden administration has “serious concerns” about the situation and pointed to the readout from national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s call with Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keane went on to say that there has been “nothing to justify” more than 1,000 rocket attacks on Israel, targeting civilian areas.

“That is despicable behavior and it must be called out. Mahmoud Abbas is a weak leader of the Palestinian Authority. As a result of the dispute over the housing, he called for a confrontation with the Israelis that produced the militancy and the riots in the streets near the major mosque in Jerusalem, which eventually provoked the terrorist organizations to take advantage of it,” said Keane.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.