Gavin Newsom’s wife celebrates Angela Davis, former fugitive Communist Party member, for Women’s History Month

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shared a video celebrating Women’s History Month early this month, a video celebrating a former Communist Party member and fugitive from the FBI, among others.

“5 Golden State trailblazers to celebrate this Women’s History Month,” her TikTok video began.

Second on the list: Angela Davis, 78, an activist who gained notoriety in the 1960s and ’70s while working with the Communist Party USA and the Black Panther Party. Investigators linked her to the purchase of weapons later used by three inmates who took a judge and juror hostage during their trial in 1970 for killing a prison guard.

Law enforcement officials responded with a barrage of bullets, and the inmates and judge died. Davis was accused of providing weapons used in the incident and was put on the FBI list until she was captured in 1972. Davis spent 16 months in prison before she was acquitted of all charges at trial.

Also name-checked in Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s video: 43-year-old transgender activist Isa Noyola; 91-year-old labor leader Dolores Huerta; lesbian activist couple Del Martin (1921-2008) and Phyllis Lyon (1924-2020); and writer Joan Didion (1934-2021).

The video added the message “RIP” as Didion’s photos appeared.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the video.

Then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan tried to fire Davis from a teaching post at University of California, Los Angeles, due to her ties to the Communist Party – but students and faculty came to her defense.