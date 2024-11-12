Gavin Newsom to meet with Biden after vowing to protect state’s progressive policies against Trump admin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is headed to Washington this week to meet with President Biden after calling for a special session of state lawmakers to “Trump-Proof” the state’s progressive policies.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office said the Democratic governor is traveling to Washington, D.C. for a series of meetings with the Biden-Harris administration and the California congressional delegation.

“Building on the progress made since President Biden took office, the Governor will advocate for key priorities that advance the health and well-being of all Californians — including disaster funding, the approval of state healthcare initiatives aimed at improving access to health and mental healthcare for Californians, and crucial climate and clean air efforts,” Newsom’s spokesperson said, without giving a specific timeframe for the meetings.

Newsom, who has been at odds with the former president, wrote after Trump’s election night victory that California was “ready to fight.”

“Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action — we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked,” Newsom said.

Those comments came a day after Newsom said he “will seek to work with the incoming president.”

During Trump’s first term, the Newsom administration filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration. The governor is now asking state lawmakers to earmark more funds for the California Department of Justice and other state agencies with additional resources to mount legal challenges.

Newsom’s office said the special session of state lawmakers, slated for Monday, Dec. 2, will focus on safeguarding “civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families.”

Trump has balked at Newsom’s call for a special session, writing on his Truth Social platform Friday that Newsom was supposedly “trying to KILL our Nation’s beautiful California.”

“He is using the term ‘Trump-Proof’ as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to ‘Make California Great Again,’ but I just overwhelmingly won the Election,” Trump said.

Fox News Digital’s Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.