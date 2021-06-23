California’s effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has succeeded in forcing a new election within 90 days following the validation of more than 1.5 million signatures, according to state officials.

The California Secretary of State’s Office confirmed the move Wednesday evening.

The recall petition garnered over 1.7 million signatures, of which only 43 were withdrawn, leaving the effort well above the 1.5 million threshold.

CALIFORNIA GOP GUBERNATORIAL CONTENDER CHARGES NEWSOM ‘HAS FAILED US’ IN NEW AD

“A sufficient number of verified recall signatures had previously been reached by recall proponents in April,” the Secretary of State’s office announced in a statement. “However, in accordance with California election law, voters were given a 30-day period from April 26 to June 8th to request county officials remove their signatures from recall petitions.”

The next phase of the recall process is now in the hands of the state’s Department of Finance, which is tasked with estimating the costs of a special election. The vote must be held within 90 days.

NRP FINDS GAVIN NEWSOM MISLED, OVERSTATED CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE EFFORTS

A spokesman for Newsom did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Earlier in the day, an NPR report found the embattled governor had “misled” the public on his state’s wildfire prevention efforts.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.