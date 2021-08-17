Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is “incredibly proud” of President Biden amid the blowback from his botched Afghanistan withdrawal and doubled down on campaigning with him.

A local reporter asked Newsom Monday if the fallout from the withdrawal from Afghanistan would “complicate” whether Biden is “the right person” to campaign with ahead of the recall election.

Newsom didn’t directly answer the question, instead sharing his pride in the president and doubling down on campaigning with him.

BIDEN BACKS NEWSOM AS CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION LOOMS, URGES RESIDENTS TO 'VOTE NO'

“I’m incredibly proud of President Biden,” Newsom responded. “I’m incredibly enthusiastic to have his support on [a] ‘no’ vote and look forward to him coming out here.”

Biden stumping for Newsom – as he and Vice President Harris have been considering since last week – could prove politically poisonous at the moment as the president deals with the fallout from the fall of Afghanistan.

“Gov. [Newsom] is leading California through unprecedented crises – he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better,” Biden wrote on Twitter last week. “To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward.”

Prominent Democrats have rallied to support Newsom, a key Biden administration ally. Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed to aid efforts to defeat the recall by rallying support for the governor at the grassroots level.

The recall race has seen a robust field of challengers, as well, featuring celebrities such as former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and conservative radio host Larry Elder running in the GOP.