California Gov. Gavin Newsom has longstanding ties to a Democrat power player in the state who is facing down investigations and lawsuits alleging the embezzlement of millions of dollars of settlement money.

The recent Hulu documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler” covers the legal drama facing high-profile attorney Tom Girardi and his estranged wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

Chicago-based firm Edelson PC is suing the couple and several co-defendants for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars allegedly intended as settlement money to family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

“At the heart of this deception is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne. Tom and Erika have reached celebrity status in the glitz-and-glam world of Hollywood and Beverly Hills,” says a complaint filed against the Girardis, which was reviewed by Fox News.

Girardi is also a major political power player for the Democrats, using his wealth to back a multitude of blue candidates, including Newsom.

In fact, Newsom received a total of $87,600 from Girardi for his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, and his 2014 lieutenant governor campaign received a total of $8,500, campaign finance records show.

Additionally, the Hulu documentary includes a clip of Newsom discussing Girardi as well as his “favorite” Real Housewife, Jayne, on the show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Cohen asked Newsom about Jayne, with Newsom saying he has “indirect” and “political ties” with the Real Housewife because her husband, Girardi, is one of the “major donors in California politics.”

The comedian also asked Newsom if Girardi had given money to his campaign, with the governor confirming that the attorney has been “extraordinarily generous” in his giving.

Associates of Giardi said in March he could easily get the governor on the horn and, in 2019, Girardi was included by Newsom as an adviser for judicial selections in the state. Jayne also appeared at Newsom’s pre-inaugural leadership brunch, telling a reporter that she had known the governor for a long time.

Newsom’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. An email sent to Girardi requesting comment was also not returned.

California Republican Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson told Fox News that the governor’s stint in office “has included a revolving door of issues with high-powered friends.”

“Instead of addressing California’s many problems like sky-high unemployment and never-ending Zoom school, he dined at the French Laundry with lobbyists, doled out no-bid contracts to major corporate donors, and appointed Tom Girardi as an advisor, praising his generosity,” Patterson said.

“You are the company you keep, and Newsom’s company will always come before Californians,” she added.

