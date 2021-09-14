It’s decision day in the nation’s most populous state as Californians vote in the recall election of embattled first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Voters are being asked two questions on the Newsom recall ballots. The first question is whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50% support removing Newsom, the second question offers a list of 46 candidates running to replace the governor.

For up-to-the-minute results, check out this map after polls close at 8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET.

Newsom, who was overwhelmingly elected governor in 2018 in the heavily blue state of California, is facing a recall sparked last year mainly over accusations that he mishandled his state’s response to the coronavirus. The effort to oust the governor was fueled by the state’s strict COVID restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, school shutdowns, as well as opposition to the state’s high taxes and criticism of Newsom’s handling of the state’s growing homeless population.

If the governor is recalled, the candidate who wins the most votes on the second question – regardless of whether it’s a majority or just a small plurality – would succeed Newsom.

Ballots were mailed last month to California’s estimated 22 million registered voters and need to be postmarked or handed in by the time the polls close.