Gavin Newsom asks DOJ to consider ‘kidnapping’ charges after GOP governors ship migrants out of state

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Department of Justice to look into whether sending migrants to other parts of the country constituted kidnapping or other federal crimes.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom asked whether actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending illegal immigrants from their respective states to destinations such as New York City, Washington, D.C. Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard were illegal.

“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization,” Newsom wrote. “I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

DeSantis most recently sent migrants to Massachusetts on Wednesday after promising he would relocate them to a “sanctuary destination.”

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis’ move follows efforts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to relocate thousands of illegal immigrants who have come across the state’s southern border. Abbott’s administration has spent roughly $15 million chartering buses for migrants to travel to “sanctuary cities” in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

