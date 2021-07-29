California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused his critics of “weaponizing” his son, who caught attention for not wearing a mask while indoors at a summer camp.

Fox News reported earlier this week that Newsom pulled his son out of the camp after photos of him surfaced.

Addressing the backlash, Newsom said: “You want to come after me, come after me but don’t come after 9 and 10 year olds.”

Newsom claimed that his son was at the camp for one day and took off his mask for a picture.

GOV. NEWSOM PULLS SON FROM SUMMER CAMP AFTER MASKLESS PHOTOS SURFACE

“They’re attacking and weaponizing my son,” he added. “I watched the network news last night and they’re weaponizing my son, who was sitting there with me crying last night. You want to come after me, come after me. He did nothing wrong.”

California‘s current guidance for children aged 2-11 states they must wear masks during “camps for youth, youth sports and other youth activities, including theater and music performances and band. Updated CDC guidance is forthcoming for youth settings.”

California officials announced July 9 that students and teachers returning to the classroom this year will also be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“We’re going to start with a requirement K through 12 that the year begins with masks,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said at the time. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated – treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

Fox News’ Jordan Early and Emma Colton contributed to this report.