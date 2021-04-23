Garland to meet with law enforcement groups in wake of Minneapolis police investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland will meet with leaders of some of the nation’s largest law enforcement organizations and unions Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials familiar with the situation.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Department of Justice’s announcement of a pattern and practices investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

AFTER DEREK CHAUVIN VERDICT, GARLAND ANNOUNCES DOJ MINNEAPOLIS POLICING PROBE

Garland will be joined by recently confirmed top DOJ officials Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and the department’s number-three official, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Fox News has learned the meeting will take place at 1 p.m. ET and will involve leaders from some of the largest law enforcement associations.

The law enforcement groups will include the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Sources close to the groups say they felt somewhat blindsided by the DOJ’s recent announcement about the investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department and more broadly that the department will potentially once again be using consent decrees to look at police departments across the nation.