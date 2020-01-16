GAO says Trump administration broke law by withholding Ukraine aid

The Government Accountability Office issued a legal opinion on Thursday saying that President Trump’s administration broke the law by withholding defense aid to Ukraine — the issue at the heart of the president’s impeachment trial.

That money — $214 million which had been allocated to the Department of Defense for security assistance — was appropriated by Congress and therefore the administration was required to release it.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the opinion said. “OMB withheld funds for a policy reason … not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that the OMB violated the ICA [Impoundment Control Act].”

The Trump administration withheld a total of about $400 million of security assistance from Ukraine last summer. The $214 million the GAO says was illegally withheld was allocated to the DOD, while the rest was allocated to the State Department. The legal opinion said the GAO also had questions about the money from State, and that it was looking into whether that, “withholding was proper.”

“The Constitution grants the President no unilateral authority to withhold funds from obligation,” the opinion said. “Instead, Congress has vested the President with strictly circumscribed authority to impound, or withhold, budget authority only in limited circumstances as expressly provided in the ICA.”

“Today, GAO issued a legal decision concluding that the Office of Management and Budget violated the law when it withheld approximately $214 million appropriated to DOD for security assistance to Ukraine,” GAO General Counsel Thomas H. Armstrong said in a statement on the legal opinion. “The President has narrow, limited authority to withhold appropriations under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. OMB told GAO that it withheld the funds to ensure that they were not spent “in a manner that could conflict with the President’s foreign policy.” The law does not permit OMB to withhold funds for policy reasons.”