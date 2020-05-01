Gallup: Trump approval up 6 points in two weeks

President Trump’s job approval soared 6 points in the last two weeks, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The new survey found 49 percent approve of the president’s job in office and 47 percent disapprove, a personal best with Gallup for Trump. Two weeks ago, 43 percent approved of the president’s job, according to the pollster.

Trump also had a 49 percent approval rating in mid-March, according to Gallup, before his rating took a 6-point plunge in the first half of April.

NEW YORKERS TRUST CUOMO OVER TRUMP ON CORONAVIRUS: POLL

Trump owes his new approval numbers to Independents, according to Gallup. Forty-seven percent of Independents now approve of Trump’s performance, as opposed to 39 percent in the previous April survey.

The new approval rating comes as the president has pivoted to guide the country on a path to slowly reopening the economy. According to Gallup, 50 percent approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and 48 percent disapprove. One month ago, 60 percent approved of his handling of the virus.

BIDEN UP 52-40 OVER TRUMP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: POLL

Trump still holds steady to his Republican base, 93 percent of whom approve of his job. Meanwhile, only eight percent of Democrats approve.

Trump reached his highest quarter approval during his 13th quarter in office (Jan. 20 through April 19) at 47 percent, as he faced impeachment in the House of Representatives.

The president’s average approval rating with Gallup throughout his three years in office remains at 40 percent.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,016 U.S. adults by telephone from April 14 to 28. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Still, the latest Suffolk University poll found presumptive Democrat candidate Joe Biden beating Trump by 6 points.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The former vice president tops the GOP incumbent 44 to 38 percent, respectively, in the new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, with 8 percent backing a third-party candidate and 9 percent undecided. Without a third-party candidate, the national survey shows Biden topping Trump 50 to 40 percent.